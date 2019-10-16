Channels

Rowdy opposition lawmakers forced Carrie Lam to leave the Legco chamber early. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Beleaguered Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam puts focus firmly on housing as cause of public grievances as she unveils her third policy blueprint

  • Chief executive proposes to boost affordable housing, find more land and improve livelihoods, but offers no political solutions for continuing unrest
  • She again rejects protesters’ key demands, stressing instead the importance of adhering to ‘one country, two systems’ governing principle for city
Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2019
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Denise Tsang  

Gary Cheung  

Joyce Ng  

Updated: 12:35am, 17 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong’s low-income citizens feel Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s announcements on Wednesday will do little to help them. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam attempts to solve housing crisis in her policy address, but people from low-income group feel they were left high and dry

  • Lam’s policy address focused on solving city’s housing crisis by taking steps, such as raising mortgage cap for first-time buyers and resuming private land
  • But low-income people say they had hoped for measures, such as rent control, waiver of down payments and interest-free loans for the jobless
Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2019
SCMP

Lilian Cheng  

Kanis Leung  

Victor Ting  

Updated: 12:12am, 17 Oct, 2019

