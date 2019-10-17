The words ‘five demands, not one less’ are projected by pro-democracy lawmakers onto the wall behind Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam as she attempts to give her third policy address in the city’s legislature. Photo: EPA
Carrie Lam’s policy address was a missed opportunity to offer an olive branch to break Hong Kong’s political impasse, analysts and allies lament
- Chief executive set out measures from housing and land to environmental protection but conspicuously omitted any reference to protesters’ demands
- But critics on both sides of the political divide say policy blueprint had failed to offer bold initiatives to address deep-rooted problems in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The words ‘five demands, not one less’ are projected by pro-democracy lawmakers onto the wall behind Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam as she attempts to give her third policy address in the city’s legislature. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong’s low-income citizens feel Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s announcements on Wednesday will do little to help them. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam attempts to solve housing crisis in her policy address, but people from low-income group feel they were left high and dry
- Lam’s policy address focused on solving city’s housing crisis by taking steps such as raising mortgage cap for first-time buyers
- But low-income people say they had hoped for measures such as rent control, waiver of down payments and interest-free loans for the jobless
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
Hong Kong’s low-income citizens feel Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s announcements on Wednesday will do little to help them. Photo: Nora Tam