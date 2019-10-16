Hong Kong’s low-income citizens feel Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s announcements on Wednesday will do little to help them. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam attempts to solve housing crisis in her policy address, but people from low-income group feel they were left high and dry
- Lam’s policy address focused on solving city’s housing crisis by taking steps, such as raising mortgage cap for first-time buyers and resuming private land
- But low-income people say they had hoped for measures, such as rent control, waiver of down payments and interest-free loans for the jobless
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
