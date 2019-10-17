Demonstrators hold placards and American flags during a rally in support of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
US Senate support for Hong Kong pro-democracy bill jumps as House passes measure
- Cosponsors of Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act rises to 25 per cent of the Senate
- Support rises as House of Representatives passes similar bill
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Susan Thornton, formerly America’s most senior diplomat in East Asia. Photo: Bloomberg
US passing Hong Kong human rights and democracy act will only ‘punish the wrong people’: ex-Trump envoy Susan Thornton
- Susan Thornton, formerly America’s most senior diplomat in East Asia, says the bill is a ‘huge mistake’ and reflects misconceptions in the US about China’s rise
- She says stripping Hong Kong of its special status will hurt Hongkongers and have ‘Beijingers dancing in the streets’
