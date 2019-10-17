Carrie Lam enters the Legislative Council chamber on Thursday to take questions on the previous day’s policy address. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam bombarded by heckling lawmakers in another chaotic policy address session at Legislative Council
- At least 10 rowdy politicians thrown out of legislature’s chamber in heavily disrupted sitting
- Just three lawmakers able to quiz Lam on policies announced on Wednesday, with leader repeatedly shouted down
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Carrie Lam enters the Legislative Council chamber on Thursday to take questions on the previous day’s policy address. Photo: May Tse
A Hongkonger tunes into Carrie Lam’s policy address on Wednesday, which promised to tackle residents’ housing grievances. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong policy address key takeaways: Leader Carrie Lam homes in on housing ‘grievances’ and unveils cash sweeteners in bid to rescue city from brink
- Forced to abandon her speech to Legco, chief executive reveals schemes to tap into Hongkongers’ home ownership aspirations in video address
- The 200 initiatives, which include more subsidies for students and low-income households, will help city return to normal, Lam says.
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
A Hongkonger tunes into Carrie Lam’s policy address on Wednesday, which promised to tackle residents’ housing grievances. Photo: Sam Tsang