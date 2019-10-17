Channels

Carrie Lam enters the Legislative Council chamber on Thursday to take questions on the previous day’s policy address. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam bombarded by heckling lawmakers in another chaotic policy address session at Legislative Council

  • At least 10 rowdy politicians thrown out of legislature’s chamber in heavily disrupted sitting
  • Just three lawmakers able to quiz Lam on policies announced on Wednesday, with leader repeatedly shouted down
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 12:48pm, 17 Oct, 2019

A Hongkonger tunes into Carrie Lam’s policy address on Wednesday, which promised to tackle residents’ housing grievances. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong policy address key takeaways: Leader Carrie Lam homes in on housing ‘grievances’ and unveils cash sweeteners in bid to rescue city from brink

  • Forced to abandon her speech to Legco, chief executive reveals schemes to tap into Hongkongers’ home ownership aspirations in video address
  • The 200 initiatives, which include more subsidies for students and low-income households, will help city return to normal, Lam says.
Topic |   Carrie Lam policy address 2019
SCMP

Joyce Ng  

Gary Cheung  

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 9:03am, 17 Oct, 2019

