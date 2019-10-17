Sham was seen in a wheelchair talking to his lawyer on Thursday morning. Photo: Martin Choi
Government condemns attack on Hong Kong protest leader Jimmy Sham
- All kinds of violence are unacceptable, says deputy leader, adding that police will bring culprits to justice
- Civil Human Right Front leader was hit with hammers and spanners on Wednesday night, the second time he was attacked in two months
Topic | Hong Kong protests
