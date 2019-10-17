Channels

Sham was seen in a wheelchair talking to his lawyer on Thursday morning. Photo: Martin Choi
Politics

Government condemns attack on Hong Kong protest leader Jimmy Sham

  • All kinds of violence are unacceptable, says deputy leader, adding that police will bring culprits to justice
  • Civil Human Right Front leader was hit with hammers and spanners on Wednesday night, the second time he was attacked in two months
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam  

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 1:06pm, 17 Oct, 2019

