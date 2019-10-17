Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, who has received a letter from returning officers seeking explanation of his stance, says he will not let his rival win uncontested. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong and others consider filing backup candidates to contest district council elections
- Wong, who received a second letter in less than a week from returning officer asking him to explain his stance, says he will not allow his rival to win uncontested
- Five members of pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu’s team are also planning to send in backup candidates
Topic | Joshua Wong
