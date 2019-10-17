Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, who has received a letter from returning officers seeking explanation of his stance, says he will not let his rival win uncontested. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Joshua Wong and others consider filing backup candidates to contest district council elections

  • Wong, who received a second letter in less than a week from returning officer asking him to explain his stance, says he will not allow his rival to win uncontested
  • Five members of pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu’s team are also planning to send in backup candidates
Topic |   Joshua Wong
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 6:45pm, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, who has received a letter from returning officers seeking explanation of his stance, says he will not let his rival win uncontested. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.