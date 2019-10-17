Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chan Tong-kai was sentenced to 29 months for money laundering and also admitted that he killed his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan while they were on holiday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Taiwan urges Hong Kong to further detain and investigate murder suspect who prompted proposal of extradition bill that sparked months of unrest

  • Chan Tong-kai is wanted in Taiwan for murder of his pregnant girlfriend and is expected to be released next Wednesday after spending 18 months in jail for money laundering
  • City leader Carrie Lam held the case up as primary justification for the extradition bill which sparked months of violent turmoil in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 10:16pm, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chan Tong-kai was sentenced to 29 months for money laundering and also admitted that he killed his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan while they were on holiday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.