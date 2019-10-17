Chan Tong-kai was sentenced to 29 months for money laundering and also admitted that he killed his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan while they were on holiday. Photo: Winson Wong
Taiwan urges Hong Kong to further detain and investigate murder suspect who prompted proposal of extradition bill that sparked months of unrest
- Chan Tong-kai is wanted in Taiwan for murder of his pregnant girlfriend and is expected to be released next Wednesday after spending 18 months in jail for money laundering
- City leader Carrie Lam held the case up as primary justification for the extradition bill which sparked months of violent turmoil in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
