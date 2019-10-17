Channels

The mother of the 15-year-old girl said the family has faced harassment. Photo: TVB News
Politics

Mother of 15-year-old Hong Kong girl found dead in sea says daughter took her own life, and calls for end to harassment of family and speculation over death

  • Youth College student Chan Yin-lam was last seen on school campus on September 19 and her body was found in the sea three days later
  • Mother says girl had told her at least twice she was hearing voices in August, suspecting she could be suffering from psychosis
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 10:43pm, 17 Oct, 2019

