The mother of the 15-year-old girl said the family has faced harassment. Photo: TVB News
Mother of 15-year-old Hong Kong girl found dead in sea says daughter took her own life, and calls for end to harassment of family and speculation over death
- Youth College student Chan Yin-lam was last seen on school campus on September 19 and her body was found in the sea three days later
- Mother says girl had told her at least twice she was hearing voices in August, suspecting she could be suffering from psychosis
Topic | Hong Kong protests
