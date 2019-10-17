Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Council Complex on Thursday, a day after delivering the 2019 policy address. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says return of rent control and subsidies will be considered to alleviate hardships of the poor
- City leader wants to give government departments a year to evaluate rent situation and come up with a ‘more reliable scheme’
- NGO worker Angela Lui wants the government to not just give temporary relief to tenants but ensure supply of housing as well
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
