Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Zhaoqing city in mainland China by night.
Politics

‘Hong Kong town’ in mainland city of Zhaoqing attracts keen interest as retirement haven for local police officers and civil servants

  • Junior Police Officers’ Association head says it is in talks with Guangzhou-based developer over such homes, with first phase to be completed in 2020
  • Source says proposal is popular among junior officers amid hostile climate in city as anti-government protests roll into fifth month
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 7:00am, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Zhaoqing city in mainland China by night.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.