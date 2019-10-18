Zhaoqing city in mainland China by night.
‘Hong Kong town’ in mainland city of Zhaoqing attracts keen interest as retirement haven for local police officers and civil servants
- Junior Police Officers’ Association head says it is in talks with Guangzhou-based developer over such homes, with first phase to be completed in 2020
- Source says proposal is popular among junior officers amid hostile climate in city as anti-government protests roll into fifth month
Topic | Hong Kong protests
