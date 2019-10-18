Carrie Lam conducts her second Facebook live session a day after her policy address. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam takes to Facebook to reach out to public, while strongly defending police force and questioning ‘puzzling’ calls for its disbandment
- She insists that while the government has the responsibility to restore order, Hongkongers will also have to support police and say ‘no’ to lawlessness
- More than 11,600 users react to her live session – 9,000 post ‘angry-face’ emojis, 2,000 ‘like’ what she had to say, and 600 express ‘love’
