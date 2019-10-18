The Cathay Pacific Group has warned of a “significant shortfall” in advance bookings for the rest of 2019. Photo: Reuters
Cathay Pacific carried fewer passengers year on year in September, reveals report signalling Hong Kong’s flagship airline could slump to a full-year loss
- Airline group saw passenger numbers fall 7.1 per cent year on year in September, with planes only about three-quarters full
- Hong Kong airport will unveil its September performance later in the week, which could show a year-on-year loss of around 700,000 passengers
Topic | Hong Kong protests
