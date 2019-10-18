Chan Tong-kai is set to turn himself in to the Taiwanese authorities. Photo: Winson Wong
Murder suspect who prompted proposal of extradition bill that sparked Hong Kong’s ongoing unrest will turn himself in to Taiwan authorities
- Chan Tong-kai, 20, who has been serving time in Hong Kong for money laundering, will be released next Wednesday
- Anglican priest who has visited suspect in jail says Chan hopes the move will calm the months of chaos Hong Kong has endured
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chan Tong-kai was sentenced to 29 months for money laundering and also admitted that he killed his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan while they were on holiday. Photo: Winson Wong
Taiwan urges Hong Kong to further detain and investigate murder suspect who prompted proposal of extradition bill that sparked months of unrest
- Chan Tong-kai, wanted in Taiwan for pregnant girlfriend’s murder, is expected to be released Wednesday after spending 18 months in jail for money laundering
- City leader Carrie Lam cited the case as primary justification for the extradition bill which sparked months of turmoil in Hong Kong
