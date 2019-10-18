Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An entrance to one of the MTR’s busiest stations burns as hard-core demonstrators continue their wrecking campaign against the rail operator. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong MTR could resume normal service within a fortnight, but only without fresh attacks by protesters, transport chief says

  • Transport minister Frank Chan hopeful that early closures of metro system will end in ‘one or two weeks’
  • But that is dependent on behaviour of vandals, he says, who have wreaked havoc on MTR network during violent demonstrations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 7:05pm, 18 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

An entrance to one of the MTR’s busiest stations burns as hard-core demonstrators continue their wrecking campaign against the rail operator. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.