An entrance to one of the MTR’s busiest stations burns as hard-core demonstrators continue their wrecking campaign against the rail operator. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong MTR could resume normal service within a fortnight, but only without fresh attacks by protesters, transport chief says
- Transport minister Frank Chan hopeful that early closures of metro system will end in ‘one or two weeks’
- But that is dependent on behaviour of vandals, he says, who have wreaked havoc on MTR network during violent demonstrations
