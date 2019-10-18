Channels

Chinese University students and alumni, some in protesters’ gear, at an earlier dialogue session with vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Chinese University head says he will condemn ‘any proven case of improper use of force’ by Hong Kong police, in open letter after students’ call for support

  • Move by vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan comes after emotional dialogue sessions with students who accuse police of misconduct following arrests
  • Force says it has not received enough details on cases, urging those involved to come forward
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:18pm, 18 Oct, 2019

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung taking part in the radio programme on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

IPCC report on police conduct during Hong Kong protests expected by year’s end at earliest: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

  • Matthew Cheung says police watchdog is the most suitable body to conduct a probe
  • It will also look into the attack at Yuen Long MTR station in July
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 6:19pm, 18 Oct, 2019

