Chinese University students and alumni, some in protesters’ gear, at an earlier dialogue session with vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Chinese University head says he will condemn ‘any proven case of improper use of force’ by Hong Kong police, in open letter after students’ call for support
- Move by vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan comes after emotional dialogue sessions with students who accuse police of misconduct following arrests
- Force says it has not received enough details on cases, urging those involved to come forward
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung taking part in the radio programme on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
IPCC report on police conduct during Hong Kong protests expected by year’s end at earliest: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung
- Matthew Cheung says police watchdog is the most suitable body to conduct a probe
- It will also look into the attack at Yuen Long MTR station in July
