The HKU Convocation, a body formed by the University of Hong Kong Ordinance representing ex-students, is due to vote on deposing Carrie Lam as varsity chancellor. Photo: Robert Ng
University of Hong Kong alumni threaten legal action over vote to unseat Carrie Lam as varsity chancellor
- Group of 45 former students at city leader’s alma mater say they are prepared to go to court over the offending motion
- A body representing all graduates set to vote on deposing Lam for ‘causing unforgivable havoc’ to Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Commuters spending more than HK$400 a month on travel will have more of their costs subsidised by the government in one of several sweeteners announced in this year’s policy address. Photo: Dickson Lee
Carrie Lam’s policy address reveals raft of transport measures, including higher fare subsidies, to win over Hong Kong passengers
- City’s chief executive says support will ‘alleviate the burden of transport expenses’
- But critics say they are sticking plaster for rising cost of travel for commuters
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
