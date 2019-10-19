Channels

Carrie Lam insisted the government would not tolerate violent or unlawful acts by anyone. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says land plans unveiled in policy address will help first-time buyers, won’t inflate prices

  • Embattled leader speaks on radio phone-ins to explain proposals from policy speech in which she cited housing as a key source of public grievances
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:39am, 19 Oct, 2019


The words ‘five demands, not one less’ are projected by pro-democracy lawmakers onto the wall behind Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam as she attempts to give her third policy address in the city’s legislature. Photo: EPA
Politics

Carrie Lam’s policy address was a missed opportunity to offer an olive branch to break Hong Kong’s political impasse, analysts and allies lament

  • Chief executive set out measures from housing and land to environmental protection but conspicuously omitted any reference to protesters’ demands
  • But critics on both sides of the political divide say policy blueprint had failed to offer bold initiatives to address deep-rooted problems in Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 8:52am, 17 Oct, 2019

The words ‘five demands, not one less’ are projected by pro-democracy lawmakers onto the wall behind Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam as she attempts to give her third policy address in the city’s legislature. Photo: EPA
