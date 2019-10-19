Carrie Lam insisted the government would not tolerate violent or unlawful acts by anyone. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says land plans unveiled in policy address will help first-time buyers, won’t inflate prices
- Embattled leader speaks on radio phone-ins to explain proposals from policy speech in which she cited housing as a key source of public grievances
Topic | Hong Kong housing
The words ‘five demands, not one less’ are projected by pro-democracy lawmakers onto the wall behind Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam as she attempts to give her third policy address in the city’s legislature. Photo: EPA
Carrie Lam’s policy address was a missed opportunity to offer an olive branch to break Hong Kong’s political impasse, analysts and allies lament
- Chief executive set out measures from housing and land to environmental protection but conspicuously omitted any reference to protesters’ demands
- But critics on both sides of the political divide say policy blueprint had failed to offer bold initiatives to address deep-rooted problems in Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
