Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of protest unrest, with various marches, illegal and authorised, taking place citywide. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front loses appeal against police ban on Sunday march, but members will press on in ‘personal capacity’

  • Police tell appeal board that march destination at West Kowloon high-speed rail terminus is a possible target of vandalism and attack
  • Group calls result ‘regrettable’, with vice-convenor saying event will still go on with help of pan-democrats
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 5:08pm, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of protest unrest, with various marches, illegal and authorised, taking place citywide. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.