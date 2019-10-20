Police with a suspect at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Arrest and detention of children over Hong Kong’s anti-government protests raise questions on police treatment and legal process
- With 105 minors arrested so far, lawyers and activists call for protection of their rights
- Police insist children in detention are treated properly and have access to lawyers, families
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front loses appeal against police ban on Sunday march, but members will press on in ‘personal capacity’
- Police tell appeal board that march destination at West Kowloon high-speed rail terminus is a possible target of vandalism and attack
- Group calls result ‘regrettable’, with vice-convenor saying event will still go on with help of pan-democrats
