Police with a suspect at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Arrest and detention of children over Hong Kong’s anti-government protests raise questions on police treatment and legal process

  • With 105 minors arrested so far, lawyers and activists call for protection of their rights
  • Police insist children in detention are treated properly and have access to lawyers, families
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 9:04am, 20 Oct, 2019

Police with a suspect at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong has been rocked by months of protest unrest, with various marches, illegal and authorised, taking place citywide. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front loses appeal against police ban on Sunday march, but members will press on in ‘personal capacity’

  • Police tell appeal board that march destination at West Kowloon high-speed rail terminus is a possible target of vandalism and attack
  • Group calls result ‘regrettable’, with vice-convenor saying event will still go on with help of pan-democrats
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 12:47am, 20 Oct, 2019

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of protest unrest, with various marches, illegal and authorised, taking place citywide. Photo: Felix Wong
