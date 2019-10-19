Leung Chun-ying took aim at Chinese University vice chancellor Rocky Tuan. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying slams Chinese University chief for ‘U-turn’ on alleged police brutality after student pressure
- Leung Chun-ying slams Rocky Tuan for drafting open letter agreeing to condemn police for ‘any proven case’ of brutality ‘purely for his own personal relief’
- Tuan had pledged to make a statement after marathon meetings with highly emotional students last week
