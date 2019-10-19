Protesters flash red and white lights to signal an SOS call. Photo: Winson Wong
About 1,000 gather in Central for rally calling for humanitarian aid on rare peaceful start to weekend, as city braces for illegal march on Sunday
- Residents gather in prayer meeting and flash red and white lights signalling SOS distress call
- Man stabbed in abdomen and slashed on neck in front of ‘Lennon Wall’ in Tai Po in separate incident
Hong Kong has been rocked by months of protest unrest, with various marches, illegal and authorised, taking place citywide. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front loses appeal against police ban on Sunday march, but members will press on in ‘personal capacity’
- Police tell appeal board that march destination at West Kowloon high-speed rail terminus is a possible target of vandalism and attack
- Group calls result ‘regrettable’, with vice-convenor saying event will still go on with help of pan-democrats
