Hong Kong has been rocked by more than four months of anti-government protests. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: organisers postpone event for top judges in Asia-Pacific region fearing ongoing unrest will affect attendance numbers
- 18th Conference of Chief Justices of Asia and the Pacific put on hold until ‘some time next year’
- Postponement adds to the growing list of international events affected by the city’s political turmoil
Topic | Hong Kong protests
