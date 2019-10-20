Carrie Lam has backed one of her advisers following conflict of interest concerns raised over property purchases made by his family. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam defends minister Patrick Nip over family property purchases made before unveiling of new housing measures
- Lam says constitutional affairs secretary not involved in discussions on relaxing mortgage restrictions ahead of policy address
- Nip apologises amid suggestions of potential conflict of interest, but says he was not involved in the policy and neither he nor his family gains from it
Topic | Carrie Lam policy address 2019
Carrie Lam has backed one of her advisers following conflict of interest concerns raised over property purchases made by his family. Photo: Xiaomei Chen