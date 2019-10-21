Does Hong Kong have an intimidated silent majority yearning to condemn protests? Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Hong Kong protests: is there a silent majority yearning to speak out but intimidated by violence?
- Constant demonstrations and anti-police graffiti have become pervasive in the city, drowning out criticism of the recent movement
- Residents writing to the Post say they feel silenced by the dominant pro-protest narrative
Four months since the start of the protests, Hong Kong has become familiar with intense violence, wanton destruction and a divided society, while more than 2,000 people have been arrested. Illustration: Adolfo Arranz
Four months of Hong Kong protests: how peaceful mass marches escalated to intense violence, a bitterly divided society and a loss of innocence
- An estimated 1 million people marched peacefully on June 9, calling for the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill
- Four months on, the city has become familiar with the sight of trashed MTR stations and petrol bombs hitting the street, while more than 2,000 have been arrested
