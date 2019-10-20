Channels

City Beat by Tammy Tam

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam must learn lesson of butterfly effect from Taiwan murder case

  • Handling of soon-to-be-released suspect, whose case sparked protest crisis, presents Lam with new conundrum likely to send tremors across China and beyond
  • What can Lam take from Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility about not allowing emotionality to overcome reasoning?
Updated: 7:16pm, 20 Oct, 2019

