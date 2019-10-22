Channels

In the first of a four-part series looking ahead to November’s district council elections, we examine what is at stake for both sides. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s district council elections: how the opposition camp plans to give their pro-establishment rivals a fierce fight

  • In the first of a four-part series looking ahead to November’s district council elections, we examine what is at stake for both sides
  • Pro-Beijing candidates fear severe backlash for supporting extradition bill that sparked months of turmoil, but the pan-democrats bid to flood the polls with candidates may come to nothing if election is called off
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 7:23am, 22 Oct, 2019

The High Court of Hong Kong in Admiralty. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

Judges question the need to allow Hongkongers to view the final voters’ register to spot or prevent vote rigging

  • Judges hear an appeal by Junior Police Officers’ Association which wants a ban on release of electors’ details to prevent doxxing
  • But Senior Counsel Raymond Leung for election authorities argues the register helps promote a fair and competitive election
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:42pm, 21 Oct, 2019

