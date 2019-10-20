Volunteers help clean up Kowloon Mosque in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday after a police water cannon sprayed the building with blue-dyed water. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong ethnic minority groups safe from reprisal attacks – but police ‘accidentally’ spray blue dye from water cannon on front of Kowloon Mosque
- Fears had spread of possible revenge after a protest activist was attacked for a second time by men said to be of South Asian descent
- In the end, Sunday marred by police water cannon shooting blue dye on the gates and steps of Kowloon Mosque
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Volunteers help clean up Kowloon Mosque in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday after a police water cannon sprayed the building with blue-dyed water. Photo: Handout