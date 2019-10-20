Channels

Masked anti-government protesters set stores on fire. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Rampaging mobs stage an arson spree in Hong Kong setting mainland Chinese-linked shops and metro stations ablaze and hurling petrol bombs at police

  • Illegal march began peacefully in Tsim Sha Tsui but the calm did not last as marauding protesters block roads and throw bricks and petrol bombs
  • Mainland Chinese shops, including Xiaomi store, set alight while police water cannon sprays blue dye on the front of Kowloon Mosque
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:22am, 21 Oct, 2019

Masked anti-government protesters set stores on fire. Photo: May Tse
As it happened: Hong Kong arson spree on stores such as Xiaomi, Best Mart 360 and Tong Ren Tang amid protests

  • At least 14 MTR stations closed as protesters taking part in illegal march leave trail of destruction through Kowloon
  • Journeys on high-speed rail link disrupted while demonstrators strike again on usual targets of vandalism
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:19am, 21 Oct, 2019

A Xiaomi store in Mong Kok is on fire. Photo: May Tse
