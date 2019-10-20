Masked anti-government protesters set stores on fire. Photo: May Tse
Rampaging mobs stage an arson spree in Hong Kong setting mainland Chinese-linked shops and metro stations ablaze and hurling petrol bombs at police
- Illegal march began peacefully in Tsim Sha Tsui but the calm did not last as marauding protesters block roads and throw bricks and petrol bombs
- Mainland Chinese shops, including Xiaomi store, set alight while police water cannon sprays blue dye on the front of Kowloon Mosque
As it happened: Hong Kong arson spree on stores such as Xiaomi, Best Mart 360 and Tong Ren Tang amid protests
- At least 14 MTR stations closed as protesters taking part in illegal march leave trail of destruction through Kowloon
- Journeys on high-speed rail link disrupted while demonstrators strike again on usual targets of vandalism