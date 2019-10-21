Carrie Lam leaves Kowloon Mosque after the meeting on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: city leader Carrie Lam and police chief Stephen Lo apologise after water cannon sprays mosque entrance
- During clashes with protesters on Sunday, vehicle stopped and sprayed blue dye at the Tsim Sha Tsui venue
- Leader and police chief meet community representatives, who accept apology, urging calm among local Muslims
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Carrie Lam leaves Kowloon Mosque after the meeting on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee