Police fire tear gas on Nathan Road on Sunday night. Photo: AFP
More than 100 petrol bombs thrown, 11 MTR station entrances damaged and one retailer losing over HK$2 million in goods. Hong Kong police break down the cost of Sunday’s night of violence
- Fire department says protests are hindering response times, noting they reached fewer than half of Sunday’s calls in Kowloon within the desired six minutes
- Four police officers suffer injuries, while Hospital Authority treats another 23 people, aged between 11 and 73, during night of destruction
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police fire tear gas on Nathan Road on Sunday night. Photo: AFP
Carrie Lam leaves Kowloon Mosque after the meeting on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: city leader Carrie Lam and police chief Stephen Lo apologise after water cannon sprays mosque entrance
- During clashes with protesters on Sunday, vehicle stopped and sprayed blue dye at the Tsim Sha Tsui venue
- Leader and police chief meet community representatives, who accept apology, urging calm among local Muslims
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Carrie Lam leaves Kowloon Mosque after the meeting on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee