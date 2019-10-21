Channels

Police fire tear gas on Nathan Road on Sunday night.
Politics

More than 100 petrol bombs thrown, 11 MTR station entrances damaged and one retailer losing over HK$2 million in goods. Hong Kong police break down the cost of Sunday’s night of violence

  • Fire department says protests are hindering response times, noting they reached fewer than half of Sunday’s calls in Kowloon within the desired six minutes
  • Four police officers suffer injuries, while Hospital Authority treats another 23 people, aged between 11 and 73, during night of destruction
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 11:58pm, 21 Oct, 2019

Carrie Lam leaves Kowloon Mosque after the meeting on Monday.
Politics

Hong Kong protests: city leader Carrie Lam and police chief Stephen Lo apologise after water cannon sprays mosque entrance

  • During clashes with protesters on Sunday, vehicle stopped and sprayed blue dye at the Tsim Sha Tsui venue
  • Leader and police chief meet community representatives, who accept apology, urging calm among local Muslims
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 11:53pm, 21 Oct, 2019

