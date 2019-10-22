Chan Tong-kai wants to turn himself in to the Taiwanese authorities, but Taipei says Hong Kong should not allow the suspect to walk free. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong and Taiwan clash over surrender of fugitive murder suspect whose case sparked extradition bill crisis
- Taiwan’s Justice Minister Tsai Ching-hsiang says Hong Kong authorities must follow up the case by pressing charges against the suspect before he is released
- But Hong Kong’s Security Bureau insists Taipei has “absolute jurisdiction” over the case and surrender is not any obstacle in terms of legal procedures
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
Chan Tong-kai wants to turn himself in to the Taiwanese authorities, but Taipei says Hong Kong should not allow the suspect to walk free. Photo: Winson Wong