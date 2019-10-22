Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters engage in a game of cat-and-mouse, splintering off as police advance and regrouping after officers move away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: chaos returns to streets of Yuen Long as riot police use tear gas to disperse crowd marking three-month anniversary of attack in train station

  • Demonstrators occupy section of Castle Peak Road and set up makeshift barricades to block traffic in evening
  • Radical protesters also vandalise bank facilities on Tai Tong Road
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Linda Lew  

Chan Ho-him  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 12:28am, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters engage in a game of cat-and-mouse, splintering off as police advance and regrouping after officers move away. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.