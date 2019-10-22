Protesters engage in a game of cat-and-mouse, splintering off as police advance and regrouping after officers move away. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: chaos returns to streets of Yuen Long as riot police use tear gas to disperse crowd marking three-month anniversary of attack in train station
- Demonstrators occupy section of Castle Peak Road and set up makeshift barricades to block traffic in evening
- Radical protesters also vandalise bank facilities on Tai Tong Road
