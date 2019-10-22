Channels

Taiwan and Hong Kong are at loggerheads over the handling of murder suspect Chan Tong-kai, who says he wants to hand himself in to the Taiwanese authorities. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Don’t put politics before justice, Hong Kong urges Taiwan over fugitive case which sparked anti-government unrest

  • Both sides dig in over attempt to charge murder suspect whose case sparked the extradition bill unrest in Hong Kong
  • Taiwan premier insists it is the other side which is politicising the case, and refuses to accept Chan Tong-kai’s surrender
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 1:23pm, 22 Oct, 2019

Taiwan and Hong Kong are at loggerheads over the handling of murder suspect Chan Tong-kai, who says he wants to hand himself in to the Taiwanese authorities. Photo: Winson Wong
Chan Tong-kai wants to turn himself in to the Taiwanese authorities, but Taipei says Hong Kong should not allow the suspect to walk free. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong and Taiwan clash over surrender of murder suspect whose case sparked extradition bill crisis and mass protests

  • Taiwan’s Justice Minister Tsai Ching-hsiang says Hong Kong authorities must follow up the case by pressing charges against the suspect before he is released
  • But Hong Kong’s Security Bureau insists Taipei has ‘absolute jurisdiction’ over the case and surrender is not any obstacle in terms of legal procedures
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Lawrence Chung  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 6:19am, 22 Oct, 2019

Chan Tong-kai wants to turn himself in to the Taiwanese authorities, but Taipei says Hong Kong should not allow the suspect to walk free. Photo: Winson Wong
