Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the economy would get a 2 per cent boost from all measures announced. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong rolls out fresh HK$2 billion package of relief measures to counter double whammy of ongoing protests and US-China trade war
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan reveals package of measures to help the logistics and tourism sectors, which have been hit hardest by protests
- Some 130,000 drivers of commercial vehicles such as taxis will benefit from HK$1.35 billion worth of fuel cost subsidies
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the economy would get a 2 per cent boost from all measures announced. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers will get the chance to learn new workplace skills for free under a government scheme, but there has been mixed reactions to the plan. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong announces HK$1.4 billion package to help needy amid crippling social unrest and US-China trade war
- New relief measures include a one-off grant of HK$4,500 to HK$15,500 per household for low-income groups totalling HK$1.1 billion
- Special training scheme worth HK$300 million in subsidies for jobless and underemployed, as well as help for the ailing tourism industry, also unveiled
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hongkongers will get the chance to learn new workplace skills for free under a government scheme, but there has been mixed reactions to the plan. Photo: Fung Chang