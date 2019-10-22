Channels

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the economy would get a 2 per cent boost from all measures announced. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong rolls out fresh HK$2 billion package of relief measures to counter double whammy of ongoing protests and US-China trade war

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan reveals package of measures to help the logistics and tourism sectors, which have been hit hardest by protests
  • Some 130,000 drivers of commercial vehicles such as taxis will benefit from HK$1.35 billion worth of fuel cost subsidies
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 5:02pm, 22 Oct, 2019

Hongkongers will get the chance to learn new workplace skills for free under a government scheme, but there has been mixed reactions to the plan. Photo: Fung Chang
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong announces HK$1.4 billion package to help needy amid crippling social unrest and US-China trade war

  • New relief measures include a one-off grant of HK$4,500 to HK$15,500 per household for low-income groups totalling HK$1.1 billion
  • Special training scheme worth HK$300 million in subsidies for jobless and underemployed, as well as help for the ailing tourism industry, also unveiled
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 1:18am, 28 Sep, 2019

