Mohan Chugani, centre, was doused in blue dye from a police water cannon on Sunday. A senior official insists the government is concerned about Hongkongers being caught up in the protests. Photo: Twitter
Hong Kong No 2 official rejects suggestion government lacks empathy for residents injured during protests, calls Carrie Lam’s visit to Kowloon Mosque ‘show of respect’
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says ministers cannot visit everyone affected by demonstrations when asked about victims of Yuen Long attack
- But he says city leader’s meeting at Kowloon Mosque was about highlighting importance of religious freedom
