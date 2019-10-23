Cathy Yau left the police force after witnessing her officers subjecting protesters to what she thought was rough treatment. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong district council elections: pro-democracy ex-policewoman and funeral instructor among poll first-timers
- In the second instalment of a four-part series, the Post meets pro-democracy debut candidates for November’s district council elections
- Though running in different areas with varying priorities, all share anger at violence against protesters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Cathy Yau left the police force after witnessing her officers subjecting protesters to what she thought was rough treatment. Photo: Jonathan Wong