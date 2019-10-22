Eddie Chu says he changed his mind after a court in September ruled ‘self-determination’ was not compatible with Hong Kong’s Basic Law. Photo: AFP
Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu gets nod to run in district council elections after he confirms renouncing Hong Kong’s self-determination
- Chu says he changed his mind after a court in September ruled ‘self-determination’ was not compatible with Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law
- Last December, he was barred from running for a village chief election for ‘implicitly’ supporting the city’s self-determination
