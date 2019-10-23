High school protester Bosco says he is an introvert but finds the feeling of unity on the front lines intoxicating. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong protests: from throwing bricks at police vans to becoming experts at putting out tear gas, meet the teenagers who are risking it all for their ideals
- Tens of thousands of teenagers study hard during the week and then give up their weekends to press on with the protests, risking injury and arrest
- Lunch and pocket money are saved to buy protest gear and hobbies have to wait while the young of Hong Kong invest their efforts in their vision of better future for the city
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police with a suspect at Amoy Plaza in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Arrest and detention of children over Hong Kong’s anti-government protests raise questions on police treatment and legal process
- With 105 minors arrested so far, lawyers and activists call for protection of their rights
- Police insist children in detention are treated properly and have access to lawyers, families
