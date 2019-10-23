Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chan Tong-kai will be placed under police protection at his own request. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong government silent as Taiwan raises stakes in escalating political row over surrender of murder suspect

  • Past midnight, Hong Kong had no response to controversial condition imposed by Taiwan – that its own police and prosecutors bring Chan Tong-kai, 20, back to island
  • Taipei also warns that Hong Kong will be responsible for the consequences of letting suspect go free
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Lawrence Chung  

Alvin Lum  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 12:49am, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chan Tong-kai will be placed under police protection at his own request. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Tong-kai is due to be released on Wednesday after serving 18 months on money-laundering charges. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Taiwan asks Hong Kong to hand over fugitive murder suspect Chan Tong-kai after U-turn on request for formal talks

  • Authorities in Taipei insist they were not playing politics and say they hope city authorities will help ensure suspect stands trial
  • Chan is accused of killing pregnant girlfriend on island in early 2018 in case that prompted Hong Kong to propose ill-fated extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 10:53pm, 22 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chan Tong-kai is due to be released on Wednesday after serving 18 months on money-laundering charges. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.