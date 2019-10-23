Chan Tong-kai will be placed under police protection at his own request. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government silent as Taiwan raises stakes in escalating political row over surrender of murder suspect
- Past midnight, Hong Kong had no response to controversial condition imposed by Taiwan – that its own police and prosecutors bring Chan Tong-kai, 20, back to island
- Taipei also warns that Hong Kong will be responsible for the consequences of letting suspect go free
Taiwan asks Hong Kong to hand over fugitive murder suspect Chan Tong-kai after U-turn on request for formal talks
- Authorities in Taipei insist they were not playing politics and say they hope city authorities will help ensure suspect stands trial
- Chan is accused of killing pregnant girlfriend on island in early 2018 in case that prompted Hong Kong to propose ill-fated extradition bill
