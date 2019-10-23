Sergeant Lau Chak-kei became a celebrated figure in mainland China after he raised a shotgun at Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters at Kwai Chung on July 31. Photo: Reuters
Pan-democrat lawmakers hit out at police officer for comments on social media against Hong Kong government and judiciary officials
- Lawmakers write to Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law, claiming Sergeant Lau Chak-kei gave ‘political speech’ and breached code
- Police and Civil Service Bureau choose not to comment on the case but say their staff enjoy the same rights as any other Hongkonger
Sergeant Lau Chak-kei became a celebrated figure in mainland China after he raised a shotgun at Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters at Kwai Chung on July 31. Photo: Reuters