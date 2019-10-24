The site of political offices being violently targeted has become more common in the lead-up to next month’s district council elections. Photo: Winson Wong
Offices vandalised, volunteers harassed: pro-establishment politicians cry foul ahead of Hong Kong district council elections
- In the third instalment of a four-part series, we look at the pro-establishment camp’s uphill battle for votes as protests affect voters’ mood
- Litany of complaints not a ploy to get elections postponed, pro-Beijing candidates insist
Tiffany Yuen, whose nomination for the district council elections was validated on Wednesday, says a returning officer cannot have a say on who can get seats in the council. Photo: Felix Wong
Pan-democrat gets approval of candidacy for Hong Kong district council elections, sparking accusation authorities are censoring leaders at random
- Vincent Lam, whose candidacy was confirmed on Tuesday, says big names such as Joshua Wong were perhaps being targeted
- Seemingly inconsistent treatment by returning officers come as nominations for the district council seats are expected to close on Thursday
