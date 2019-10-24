Channels

The site of political offices being violently targeted has become more common in the lead-up to next month's district council elections. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Offices vandalised, volunteers harassed: pro-establishment politicians cry foul ahead of Hong Kong district council elections

  • In the third instalment of a four-part series, we look at the pro-establishment camp’s uphill battle for votes as protests affect voters’ mood
  • Litany of complaints not a ploy to get elections postponed, pro-Beijing candidates insist
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 10:12am, 24 Oct, 2019

The site of political offices being violently targeted has become more common in the lead-up to next month’s district council elections. Photo: Winson Wong
Tiffany Yuen, whose nomination for the district council elections was validated on Wednesday, says a returning officer cannot have a say on who can get seats in the council. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Pan-democrat gets approval of candidacy for Hong Kong district council elections, sparking accusation authorities are censoring leaders at random

  • Vincent Lam, whose candidacy was confirmed on Tuesday, says big names such as Joshua Wong were perhaps being targeted
  • Seemingly inconsistent treatment by returning officers come as nominations for the district council seats are expected to close on Thursday
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Ng Kang-chung

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 10:58pm, 16 Oct, 2019

Tiffany Yuen, whose nomination for the district council elections was validated on Wednesday, says a returning officer cannot have a say on who can get seats in the council. Photo: Felix Wong
