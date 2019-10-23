John Lee, secretary for security, officially withdrew the extradition bill on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong government officially withdraws extradition bill amid uncertainty whether it would quell ongoing political unrest
- Convenor of pro-democracy bloc Tanya Chan says protesters also have other demands, including an independent probe into alleged police brutality and the implementation of universal suffrage
- But Beijing-friendly lawmaker Gary Chan says city leader Carrie Lam has already acceded to protesters’ demands
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
