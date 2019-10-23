Anti-government protesters during a singalong protest in solidarity at Chungking Mansions, Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protesters hold singalong in Tsim Sha Tsui and flash mob outside Chungking Mansions as tensions ease with local ethnic minority communities over Kowloon Mosque police spraying
- Twin events come as ethnic minority communities regroup and ‘move on’ after ‘accidental’ police spraying of Kowloon Mosque on Sunday
- Mohan Chugani, the former president of the Indian Association of Hong Kong, says he accepted apology from Chief Executive Carrie Lam
