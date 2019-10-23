Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves Pik Uk Correctional Institution on Wednesday. Photo: Bloom
Politics

Taiwan officers can accompany murder suspect Chan Tong-kai from Hong Kong to island – as long as he agrees and they don’t use legal power in city, experts say

  • Case sparked a row between Hong Kong and Taipei as sides tangled over how Chan, who intended to turn himself in to Taiwan, could be handled
  • Taiwan had offered to send police officers to pick up the suspect, a suggestion dismissed by the Hong Kong government as ‘totally unacceptable’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Lawrence Chung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 12:45am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai leaves Pik Uk Correctional Institution on Wednesday. Photo: Bloom
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.