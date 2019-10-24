Channels

Chan Tong-kai and Reverend Canon Peter Koon Ho-ming leave Pik Uk Correctional Institution on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong murder suspect Chan Tong-kai’s transfer to Taiwan should be delayed until after island’s presidential election, lawmaker says

  • Wanted man – whose case sparked the city’s protest crisis – has agreed to turn himself in, but the two jurisdictions disagree over how that should happen
  • Priscilla Leung says a postponement would protect him from becoming a pawn in political bargains
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng  

Updated: 1:06pm, 24 Oct, 2019

Chan Tong-kai and Reverend Canon Peter Koon Ho-ming leave Pik Uk Correctional Institution on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai speaks to the media on his release from prison on Wednesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
Law and Crime

Hong Kong murder suspect at centre of extradition bill crisis begs for public forgiveness upon release from jail

  • Chan Tong-kai, who says he will surrender to Taiwanese authorities, apologises on his release from Hong Kong prison, but is expected to stay in city on Wednesday
  • Chan, 20, is suspected of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan, in a case that has also set off political row with the self-ruled island
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition bill
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Sum Lok-kei  

Karen Zhang  

Updated: 11:40pm, 23 Oct, 2019

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai speaks to the media on his release from prison on Wednesday morning. Photo: Sam Tsang
