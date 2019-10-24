Chan Tong-kai and Reverend Canon Peter Koon Ho-ming leave Pik Uk Correctional Institution on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong murder suspect Chan Tong-kai’s transfer to Taiwan should be delayed until after island’s presidential election, lawmaker says
- Wanted man – whose case sparked the city’s protest crisis – has agreed to turn himself in, but the two jurisdictions disagree over how that should happen
- Priscilla Leung says a postponement would protect him from becoming a pawn in political bargains
