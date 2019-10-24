Protests in Hong Kong have led to regular clashes between residents and police for more than four months. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: ‘virus of violence’ deadlier than Sars and is spreading overseas, says China’s top diplomat in city, Xie Feng
- Xie Feng says demonstrators, helped by ‘black hands’, trying to overthrow the city government
- He adds the international community must speak up against it, as protests break out in other countries
South Korean students disperse as tear gas is fired by riot police in this file photo. Photo: Reuters
A look at Asia’s biggest student-led protests from South Korea to Thailand to Hong Kong
- Asia has never had a single defining moment like the Arab spring but has a rich history of student-driven movements against authoritarianism
- The parallels have not been lost on Hong Kong protesters, who recently translated a South Korean protest song into Cantonese
