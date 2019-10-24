Channels

Protests in Hong Kong have led to regular clashes between residents and police for more than four months. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: ‘virus of violence’ deadlier than Sars and is spreading overseas, says China’s top diplomat in city, Xie Feng

  • Xie Feng says demonstrators, helped by ‘black hands’, trying to overthrow the city government
  • He adds the international community must speak up against it, as protests break out in other countries
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 2:29pm, 24 Oct, 2019

South Korean students disperse as tear gas is fired by riot police in this file photo. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

A look at Asia’s biggest student-led protests from South Korea to Thailand to Hong Kong

  • Asia has never had a single defining moment like the Arab spring but has a rich history of student-driven movements against authoritarianism
  • The parallels have not been lost on Hong Kong protesters, who recently translated a South Korean protest song into Cantonese
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:13am, 24 Oct, 2019

