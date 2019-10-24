Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lung Mun Cafe customers come out in force with the signs of the early morning attack still highly visible. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong cafe seen as supportive of anti-government protesters smashed up ‘by four masked men’

  • Hung Hom eatery that is popular with young demonstrators attacked by vandals in early morning wrecking spree
  • Owner vows to continue feeding students for free despite expecting more violent incidents
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Fiona Sun

Fiona Sun  

Updated: 6:02pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lung Mun Cafe customers come out in force with the signs of the early morning attack still highly visible. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.