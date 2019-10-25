The bureau led by security chief John Lee failed to insert a clause that would have allowed Hongkongers’ anonymous thoughts on the extradition bill to be available for public examination, says a critical ombudsman ruling. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong government slammed in ombudsman ruling on suppression of public feedback to extradition bill
- Watchdog upholds complaint against Security Bureau’s refusal to publish submissions from Hongkongers’ on draft legislation that ignited protests
- Handling of the consultation ‘clearly improper and extremely undesirable’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
