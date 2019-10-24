Activist Joshua Wong at the Southern District office on Thursday. He filed his application to run for the South Horizons West seat on October 4. Photo: May Tse
Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong’s district council candidacy still in limbo as Hong Kong government vetting officer abruptly replaced
- In move described as ‘strange’ official in charge of vetting Wong’s candidacy took indefinite sick leave and on Thursday was replaced
- Former student leader is very last of more than 1,100 hopefuls to have candidacies decided by returning officers of the Home Affairs Department
Topic | Joshua Wong
Activist Joshua Wong at the Southern District office on Thursday. He filed his application to run for the South Horizons West seat on October 4. Photo: May Tse